General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

