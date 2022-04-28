GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Insider Buys £29,999.92 in Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Didham purchased 25,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £29,999.92 ($38,235.94).

Shares of LON GCP opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 46.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.74. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 94.60 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 120.20 ($1.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

