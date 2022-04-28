Gather (GTH) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

Gather (GTH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Gather coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gather has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Gather has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $566,236.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gather Coin Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

