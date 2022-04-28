Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.72

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 25712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

