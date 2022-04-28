G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of G6 Materials stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 102,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,758. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.58.

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

