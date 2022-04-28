Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.28 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 5.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

