fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

FUBO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,446,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,483. fuboTV has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $608.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.61.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

