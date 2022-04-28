Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

FCPT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

