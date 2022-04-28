Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-$1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.39-$513.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $90.16. 198,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

