Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FOR. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $806.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.91. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Forestar Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forestar Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

