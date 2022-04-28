Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

FFC opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 74,854 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.