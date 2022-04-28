First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 58,703 shares.The stock last traded at $107.07 and had previously closed at $108.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $612,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

