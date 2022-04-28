First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Posts Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.14. 2,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,686,000 after purchasing an additional 231,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Merchants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 60,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in First Merchants by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,065,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

