First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

First Horizon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.73 on Thursday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

