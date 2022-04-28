First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%.

Shares of FCBC stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $27.18. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,712. The stock has a market cap of $456.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 4,278.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

