First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $667.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

