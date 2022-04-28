First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%.
NASDAQ FBMS opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $667.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $42.89.
In related news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
