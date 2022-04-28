Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.30.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE:FTT opened at C$36.18 on Monday. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$29.71 and a 1 year high of C$40.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.7099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total transaction of C$187,418.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,211,093.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250.

Finning International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.