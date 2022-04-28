Financial Contrast: Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) versus UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) and Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UPM-Kymmene and Infinya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UPM-Kymmene $12.38 billion 1.14 $1.77 billion $2.65 9.98 Infinya N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UPM-Kymmene has higher revenue and earnings than Infinya.

Volatility & Risk

UPM-Kymmene has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinya has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UPM-Kymmene and Infinya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPM-Kymmene 13.76% 12.57% 8.65% Infinya N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UPM-Kymmene and Infinya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPM-Kymmene 0 1 0 0 2.00 Infinya 0 0 0 0 N/A

UPM-Kymmene presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Given UPM-Kymmene’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UPM-Kymmene is more favorable than Infinya.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of UPM-Kymmene shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UPM-Kymmene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Infinya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UPM-Kymmene beats Infinya on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile (Get Rating)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro, nuclear, and condensing power plants. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive papers and film label stocks for product and information labelling to label printers and brand owners in food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and retail segments; label papers and release liners, fine papers, and flexible packaging, as well as label and packaging papers production lines for retailers, printers, publishers, distributors, and paper converters; and graphic papers for advertising, magazines, newspapers, and home and office to publishers, cataloguers, retailers, printers, and merchants. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, liquefied natural gas shipbuilding, and other manufacturing industries; wood and wood-based biomass, and forestry services for woodland and forest owners; outdoor products for construction, and granulates for injection molding and extrusion; wood-based lignin products for industrial use and cell culture hydrogel products for biomedical applications; and biomedical products. The company primarily operates in Europe, North America, and Asia. UPM-Kymmene Oyj was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Infinya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinya Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products. The company also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Hadera Paper Ltd. and changed its name to Infinya Ltd in February 2022. Infinya Ltd was incorporated in 1951 and is based in Hadera, Israel.

