Financial Comparison: Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) versus Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 19.09% 14.13% 2.49% Dune Acquisition N/A -116.85% 3.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Dune Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $8.19 billion 0.93 $1.67 billion $5.23 6.05 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jefferies Financial Group and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.74%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending. In addition, the company offers financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; equities research and finance; and wealth management services. Further, it provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; and manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

