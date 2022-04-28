Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Its first-quarter performance displays a revenue decline primarily due to a fall in fee income. Nonetheless, the company is augmenting its organic growth by leveraging bolt-on buyouts to enhance digital bank product offerings. This might drive the fee-income base in the upcoming quarters. Also, expansion in strategic markets is likely to drive loan growth. Improvement in asset quality and sustainable capital deployments bode well. Yet, mounting expenses on technology investments are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Margin pressure amid low interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

