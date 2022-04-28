Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Citigroup

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $98.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

