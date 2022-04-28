Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 176,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,840. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
