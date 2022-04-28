Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 176,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,840. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

