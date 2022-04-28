F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 6916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Specifically, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

