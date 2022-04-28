Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.