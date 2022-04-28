eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXPI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of EXPI stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 1,105,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. eXp World has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $222,668.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $643,545,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

