Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.
Shares of EEFT stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52 and a beta of 1.43. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.
About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
