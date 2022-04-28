Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EURN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

EURN opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. Equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Euronav by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 452,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the period. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

