Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.48

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 6558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERAS. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Erasca by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Erasca by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
