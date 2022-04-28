Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.48

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 6558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERAS. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Erasca by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Erasca by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

