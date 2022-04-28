Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,923,000 after acquiring an additional 537,646 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,489,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,515,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

