Equities Analysts Set Expectations for W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of WRB opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

