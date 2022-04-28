Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.93-$29.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.291-$7.341 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

EQIX stock traded down $21.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $717.90. 488,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,535. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $726.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a 52-week low of $662.26 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $853.47.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.