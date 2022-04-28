EpiK Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $6.51 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $6.51 million and $2.06 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.11 or 0.07353441 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00051252 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

