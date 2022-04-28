Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Entra ASA from 235.00 to 215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

ENTOF stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. Entra ASA has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

