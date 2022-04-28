Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.36

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 370968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 14.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

