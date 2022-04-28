Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Posts Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-4.19 EPS.

EHC stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 935,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,612. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

