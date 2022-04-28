Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Update

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the March 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,510,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEGI stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,670,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,605,340. Eline Entertainment Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Graystone Education, Inc, provides various education services. It also offers consulting services to public and private institutions, including charter schools, private k-12 schools, and higher education institutions at the undergraduate and graduate level.

