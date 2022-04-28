Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.46.

ESI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Element Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after buying an additional 1,764,339 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

