Electra Protocol Price Reaches $0.0006 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $11.26 million and $46,434.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00032120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00100715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,434,011,168 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

