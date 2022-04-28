EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $408,769.80 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 48% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $408,769.80 and approximately $806.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,283.98 or 0.99822745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars.

