EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.690-$6.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.69-6.81 EPS.

Shares of EGP traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $202.71. 3,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,938. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

