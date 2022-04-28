Dynamic Market Cap Hits $906,424.06 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $906,424.06 and $34.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.16 or 0.07334627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00255178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.21 or 0.00776718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.00581219 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00377399 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.