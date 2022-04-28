dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 21,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 25,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

About dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.