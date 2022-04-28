DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.55

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 29184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

