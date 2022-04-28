Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,255,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,345,097.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.65. 31,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.