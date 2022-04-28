Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $878,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.74. 315,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,804,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $58.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

