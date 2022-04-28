Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.37. 11,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,140. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

