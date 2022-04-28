Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $34,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 220.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 64,705 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.05. 1,030,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,859,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.