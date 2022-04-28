Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 420,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

