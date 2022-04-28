Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $319.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,225. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.04. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.60.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

