Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $237.75. 3,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average of $272.40. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.